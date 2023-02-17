Sympathies to New Zealand on heavy losses by Cyclone Gabrielle
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 17 sent a sympathy message to his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins over human and property losses caused by Cyclone Gabrielle that hit the country early this week./.
Flooding after heavy rains caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Auckland, New Zealand, on February 14 (Photo: VNA)
