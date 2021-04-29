Sympathy offered to Laos over COVID-19 resurgence
A desert street in Luang Prabang, Laos, during the lockdown period (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc have sent a letter of sympathy to Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith over the resurgence of COVID-19 and the loss caused by the pandemic in Laos.
In the letter, the Vietnamese leaders noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing with complicated and unpredictable developments, causing profound impacts on every aspect of socio-economic life in all countries, including Vietnam and Laos. They stressed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always closely follow the situation in Laos and sympathise with the difficulties that Laos is facing due to the pandemic.
“We appreciate the measures that the Lao Party and Government have been implementing to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic, and we believe that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party headed by Comrade Thongloun Sisoulith and the drastic management of the Lao Government, as well as with the unity of the entire political system and the consensus and support of all Lao people, Laos will be able to stop and curb the spread of the pandemic in the shortest time possible,” the two leaders wrote in the letter.
They informed the Lao leader that Vietnam has implemented strong measures and mobilized the participation of the entire political system and all the people in order to timely stop the spread of COVID-19. “We continue to implement drastic measures to contain sources of infection and actively conduct vaccinations,” they said, adding that Vietnam has basically curb the spread of the pandemic, which is an important achievement hailed by both domestic and international community. This outcome reflects the strength of the national unity bloc and the superiority of the socialist regime, read the letter.
The Vietnamese leaders affirmed that Vietnam is always ready to cooperate, assist and share experience with Laos in the fight against the pandemic, so that both countries can early stabilize the situation and resume socio-economic development for a better life of their people./.
