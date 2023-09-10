Rescuers search for victims of the earthquake in Al Haouz, Morocco on September 9, 2023 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on September 9 sent his message of sympathies to King Mohamed VI of Morocco over the great loss in human lives caused by a major earthquake in Ighil, Morocco, on September 8.

The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended sympathies to his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch. National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered condolences to President of the House of Councillors Naam Miyara and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also sent a message of condolences to Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser.

The death toll in the powerful earthquake has surpassed 2,000 so far, according to international media./.