Cyclone Idai swept through Mozambique on March 17, causing critical loss in human lives and property.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 20 sent a message of sympathy to President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi over the great losses in human lives and property caused by Cyclone Idai.International media reported that the death toll in Mozambique after Tropical Cyclone Idai struck the southern African nation last week had climbed to more than 200, citing President Filipe Nyusi as saying on March 19 after attending a cabinet meeting in the central city of Beira.-VNA