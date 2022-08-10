Politics Vietnamese legislature ready to share experience with Laos: top legislator The National Assembly (NA), including the NA Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs, stands ready to share experience regarding supervision activities of People’s Councils, the Vietnamese top legislator told a Lao official in Hanoi on August 10.

Politics President meets ambassadors of Kuwait, Israel President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received in Hanoi on August 10 Ambassador of Kuwait Yousef Ashour Al-sabbagh and Ambassador of Israel Yaron Mayer, who came to present their credentials.

Politics Minister urges revamp of tourism products to attract more international visitors Localities should revamp their tourism products focusing on cultural demand to attract more international visitors, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said at a Q&A session during the 14th sitting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 10.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 10 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 10.