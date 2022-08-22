Sympathy to Algeria over serious forest fires
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 22 sent a message of sympathy to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria over huge losses in human lives and assets caused by serious forest fires in some northeastern provinces recently.
A burnt forest in El Tarf province, Algeria on August 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 22 sent a message of sympathy to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria over huge losses in human lives and assets caused by serious forest fires in some northeastern provinces recently.
The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his message of sympathy to his Algerian counterpart Aïmene Benabderrahmane./.