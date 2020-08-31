At the scene (Photo: Xinhua)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 31 cabled a message of sympathy to Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang over a building collapse that caused serious human and material losses in China two days ago.

The accident happened in Shanxi province's Xiangfen county, killing 29 people and injuring 28 others./.