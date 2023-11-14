Business Petrovietnam’s revenue hits record in October despite falling petrol prices The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) posted the highest revenue in October since the beginning of this year, reported its General Director Le Manh Hung at a recent monthly meeting.

Business Vietnam, France prioritise cooperation in climate change response Vietnam and France will give priority to the collaboration in climate change response and the maintenance of biodiversity towards sustainable development, heard a recent working session between Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and newly-accredited Ambassador to Vietnam Oliver Brochet.

Business FTA boosts trade between Vietnam, Eurasian Economic Union: officials The free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, has made important contributions to two-way trade between Vietnam and members of the union, representatives from the two sides said at a recent meeting.

Business WB an important partner of Vietnam: Finance Minister The World Bank (WB) has always been an important partner supporting the Vietnamese Government with financial policy consultations over the past time, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has said.