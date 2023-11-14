Symposium highlights Vietnam-Australia cooperation on cattle raising
A symposium on strengthening the Vietnam-Australia technical, trade and investment collaboration in the cattle raising sector took place in Hanoi on November 14, with the participation of over 100 delegates from government bodies, associations, businesses, and universities of the two countries.
At the event taking place in Hanoi on November 14 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A symposium on strengthening the Vietnam-Australia technical, trade and investment collaboration in the cattle raising sector took place in Hanoi on November 14, with the participation of over 100 delegates from government bodies, associations, businesses, and universities of the two countries.
This event was organised as part of a project on trade and innovation development cooperation in the sector between the nations, which was sponsored by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) under the Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien stated that the symposium marks a significant milestone, opening the door for deeper and more sustainable agricultural engagement in the next five decades.
Tien stressed that in recent years, agriculture in Vietnam made important achievements. The livestock sector, identified as a key industry, occupied 25.26% of agriculture's contribution to the country’s GDP in 2022.
The local sector has so far earned notable progress, with production activities evolving towards more concentrated, professional, and specialised farming practices. In the first nine months of 2023, the total output of beef nationwide reached 373,000 tonnes, an increase of 2.4% year on year. However, on an annual average, the beef supply meets just about 45-50% of domestic demand. The balance of beef required for domestic consumption needs to be imported.
Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski stated that the discussion serves as a platform to identify opportunities for both countries to apply and implement advanced technologies and practices in the sector. This ensures the industry remains competitive and meets market demand.
The event also helps strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field by creating favourable conditions for interactions among government officials, businesses, and researchers, and promoting mutually beneficial relationships and sustainable beef production and business partnerships.
Participants focused their discussions on a series of issues such as the current status and priorities of the cattle farming sector, market and trade, measures to achieve the net-zero in cattle ranching, profitable green feeding systems, and the improvement of breeding and genetics in Vietnam./.