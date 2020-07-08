Miss Vietnam Khanh Van in traditional purple "Ao dai Hue" (Source: VNA)



Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) - The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue held a symposium themed “Hue – Capital of Vietnam’s Ao Dai” in the ancient capital of Hue on July 8.



Participants and researchers exchanged ideas on and discussed costume reforms by Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat on the dress that eventually becomes a traditional one of Vietnam, as well as regulations by King Minh Mang on the popularisation of the costume.

They reached a consensus that historical events have proved Hue as both the cradle and the capital of the Ao Dai of Vietnam, a symbol of the country’s cultural identity.

Attendees also raised solutions to protect and bring into full play the heritage value of the dress in the current time, as well as to build a trademark for Hue Ao Dai which will serve as a typical tourism products for the province.

They took note of the regular organisation of Ao Dai designing contests by provincial authorities aimed at popularising the dress so as to keep it from falling into negligence./.