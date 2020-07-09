Symposium on ‘Capital of Vietnam’s Ao Dai’
The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue held a symposium themed “Hue – Capital of Vietnam’s Ao Dai” in the ancient capital of Hue on July 8.
A place to display Vietnamese traditional ao dai (long dress) (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the event (Photo: VNA)
An ao dai performance at the event (Photo: VNA)
