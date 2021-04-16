Symposium spotlights late Foreign Minister Nguyen Co Thach’s vision on diplomacy development
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son speaks at the symposium. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Late Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Co Thach was the pioneer who had put forth drastic and timely ideas to deal with limitations in the diplomatic sector when the country just emerged from war and faced great challenges, former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan told a symposium on April 16.
He added that Thach's ideas regarding personnel, human resource training and apparatus reform were implemented with success.
The symposium was held by the Organisation and Personnel Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the 100th birthday of the late diplomat, who was also a Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the Council of Ministers.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son lauded the late Foreign Minister’s role in laying the foundation for building a modern and professional diplomatic sector in the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) period.
Others in attendance also shared their views on Thach’s breakthrough reform initiatives.
Generations of Vietnamese diplomats have been inspired by Thach’s vision to build a comprehensive and modern diplomatic sector, contributing to realising the foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress and to the cause of national construction, defence and development.
Within the framework of the symposium, organisers announced a scholarship programme named after Nguyen Co Thach./.