Politics Third central-level consultative conference adopts list of candidates for upcoming election The third consultative conference held by the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee in Hanoi on April 16 adopted a final list of 205 eligible candidates nominated by central agencies and organisations for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Law on Drug Prevention and Control announced The Presidential Office on April 16 held a press conference to announce the Law on Drug Prevention and Control, which was approved during the 14th National Assembly’s 11th session.

Politics Lists of candidates for NA, People’s Council elections finalised in localities The Standing Boards of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of provinces and cities nationwide held their third consultation conferences on April 16 to finalise lists of candidates for the election as deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and members of all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Cuba’s Giron victory celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on April 16 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory (April 19).