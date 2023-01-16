Politics PM pays pre-Tet visit to northern border Cao Bang province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 16 visited and presented gifts to local armed forces, policy beneficiary families, revolutionary beneficiaries and the needy in the northern province of Cao Bang on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important and longest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Politics Paris Peace Accords – success of Vietnam’s diplomacy: symposium The Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords), reached on January 27, 1973, is a vivid historical proof of the aspiration for peace and the tradition of amicable diplomacy of the Vietnamese people; and an important premise of the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification in the period of Doi Moi (Renewal) and extensive international integration over the past more than 35 years.

Politics 2023 expected to give push to Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy has hosted a press conference to announce the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 and the celebration plan for the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (March 23, 1973) and 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries (January 2013-2023).