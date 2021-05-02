

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — By installing an app named Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan (A Safe Trip in Vietnam), visitors can provide feedback on issues in tourism services including those related to fake and poor quality products, fraud, price pressure, improper advertising and food safety.

The information will be collected, verified and handled by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) in coordination with the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance (VNDMS) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The two earlier signed a co-operation agreement to boost and promote the application of digital technology in tourism services, ensuring the interests of tourists and with a focus on strengthening coordination in receiving and processing feedback from tourists through the app.

Accordingly, the app is linked to the professional information system of the VNDMS, allowing the two parties to easily exchange information, coordinate in receiving and dealing with tourists' feedback ensuring the protection of their rights.

VNDMS will quickly receive the information and solve problems related to fake goods, poor quality goods, fraud, price pressure, improper advertising and food safety, thus contributing to promoting a healthy tourism market and improving service quality and the tourism reputation of the country.

A representative from the VNDMS said this was the first time the tourism and market management sectors signed a coordination regulation to strengthen State management, rectify acts of trade fraud, and protect tourists' rights ensuring a healthy tourism business environment in Vietnam.

The event has marked a new step in the model of cooperation between the two units based on the exploitation of modern digital technology, according to the official.

The app will help connect tourists, service providers and state management agencies, the official said.

This new co-operation model promises to create a breakthrough to meet the requirements of tourism and help the industry develop more sustainably, the official added./.