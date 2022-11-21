Hotline: (024) 39411349
Ta Xua: The land above the clouds

Ta Xua, a high mountain range locating in the natural border between northern provinces of Son La and Yen Bai, has been known as "Paradise in the Clouds", which hosts forests of ancient Shan Tuyết tea trees, some several hundred years old.
VNA

  • Ta Xua, nestling as it does in a 2,800m high mountain range, is no ordinary escape from the urban smog, dust and noise. (Photo: VNA)

  • Ta Xua is a beautiful painting with many colours. If you go on the trail bending around the mountains, you will feel the beauty of wild colours from the grass, flowers and leaves. (Photo: VNA)

  • October to April is considered the best time to take in the extraordinarily heady sight of a sea of clouds within touching distance. (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourist facilities are minimal in Ta Xua with only a few homestay options available. If you are hungry, you can find Hmong families who will serve you local dishes and corn wine, a local speciality. (Photo: VNA)

  • Around 200km west of Hanoi, the commune, named after a mountain that it hosts, is an emerging tourism hotspot for good reason. (Photo: VNA)

  • A trail leading to the peak, called Dinosaur’s Spine, at 1,600 meters above sea level has become increasingly popular among trekkers as a cloud-hunting spot in recent years. (Photo: VNA)

