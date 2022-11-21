Ta Xua: The land above the clouds
Ta Xua, nestling as it does in a 2,800m high mountain range, is no ordinary escape from the urban smog, dust and noise. (Photo: VNA)
Ta Xua is a beautiful painting with many colours. If you go on the trail bending around the mountains, you will feel the beauty of wild colours from the grass, flowers and leaves. (Photo: VNA)
October to April is considered the best time to take in the extraordinarily heady sight of a sea of clouds within touching distance. (Photo: VNA)
Tourist facilities are minimal in Ta Xua with only a few homestay options available. If you are hungry, you can find Hmong families who will serve you local dishes and corn wine, a local speciality. (Photo: VNA)
Around 200km west of Hanoi, the commune, named after a mountain that it hosts, is an emerging tourism hotspot for good reason. (Photo: VNA)
A trail leading to the peak, called Dinosaur’s Spine, at 1,600 meters above sea level has become increasingly popular among trekkers as a cloud-hunting spot in recent years. (Photo: VNA)