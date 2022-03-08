Culture - Sports Vietnam eyes 140 gold medals at 31st SEA Games Vietnam is striving for 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by the country this May.

Culture - Sports Marathon runner Le Van Tuan wins place at SEA Games 31 Le Van Tuan has won a place at the Southeast Asian Games after he won the VPBank Hanoi Marathon held on March 6.