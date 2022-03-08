Taekwondo tournament marks 30 years of Vietnam-RoK ties
The opening ceremony of a national taekwondo championship in celebration of the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Republic of Korea diplomatic ties was held in the central province of Quang Nam on March 7.
A performance of taekwondo martial artists at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
The event, running until March 12, sees the participation of nearly 1,000 competitors from 56 taekwondo clubs across the country.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Director of the Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thanh Hong said the event helps promote Vietnam’s image as a safe destination and celebrate the National Tourism Year - Quang Nam 2022.
It is to help athletes sharpen their skills prior to major domestic and international sporting events such as the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be held in Vietnam this May, the ninth National Sports Festival and the 19th Asian Games./.