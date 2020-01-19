World Indonesia plans to buy bigger ships for coast guard Indonesia plans to buy bigger vessels to allow its coast guards to travel across the ocean, notably the Natuna Sea off Riau Islands, and expand their patrol reach, local media reported.

World Indonesia’s car sales fall nearly 11 percent in 2019 Indonesia sold 1.03 million cars in 2019, a drop of 10.8 percent year on year from 1.15 million units the previous year, due to the weak demand and other factors, according to the car manufacturer association (Gaikindo).

World Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's easternmost Papua province in the afternoon of January 18.

World Bright growth outlook forecast for ASEAN+3 in 2020 The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) paints a positive economic outlook for the ASEAN region, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK), projecting their growth to hit 4.9 percent in 2020.