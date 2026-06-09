Society

Taiwan job fair links young Vietnamese talent with global labour markets

VSATW Job Fair 2026’s impact extended beyond the event itself, attracting significant attention from Vietnamese students, businesses and media outlets. The strong response highlighted increasing demand for career guidance, employment information and professional networking opportunities for Vietnamese talent in international environments.

A booth of Vietnam at the fair (Photo: VNA)
A booth of Vietnam at the fair (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 1,000 participants have attended the VSATW Job Fair 2026, recently organised by the Vietnamese Students Association in Taiwan (China), or VSATW, at Ming Chi University of Technology (MCUT), creating a major platform connecting young Vietnamese talent with businesses and international employment opportunities.

The event brought together more than 50 businesses, partners and sponsors from various sectors, alongside representatives from the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and MCUT.

Speaking at the event, MCUT President Liu Thu-Hua highlighted the university’s growing Vietnamese presence, noting that five Vietnamese professors are currently teaching at the institution. He praised Vietnamese students for their intelligence, diligence, enthusiasm and determination to succeed, describing them as qualities highly valued by educational institutions and employers alike.

Liu expressed hope that the job fair would help businesses identify outstanding candidates while enabling students to explore career opportunities suited to their future aspirations.
Mai Pham Tuan, Deputy General Director of Indovina Bank (IVB), the event’s principal sponsor, said the fair demonstrated not only professional organisation but also the high quality of the Vietnamese student and alumni communities in Taiwan. He noted that Vietnamese students possess strong foreign-language skills, international mindsets and the ability to adapt and connect across cultures - qualities increasingly sought after in the global workplace.

Through its support for the event, IVB aims to create more career opportunities for young Vietnamese while fostering a new generation of professionals capable of strengthening economic, cultural and human-resource cooperation between Vietnam and international partners, he said.

Le Thi Phuong Anh, Vice President of VSATW and head of the organising committee, described the fair as the result of close cooperation among MCUT, businesses, sponsors and supporting organisations. The strong participation of employers and job seekers reflected growing demand for high-quality talent connections and encouraged the association to expand practical support programmes in the future.

Nguyen Thi Phuong Ha, deputy head of the organising committee, said the programme’s impact extended beyond the event itself, attracting significant attention from Vietnamese students, businesses and media outlets. The strong response highlighted increasing demand for career guidance, employment information and professional networking opportunities for Vietnamese talent in international environments.

In addition to recruitment activities, the fair featured a series of seminars with representatives from Taiwan’s labour authorities, human-resource experts and business leaders. Discussions focused on employment regulations for international students, career development in global workplaces and professional opportunities for graduates returning to Vietnam.

The programme also welcomed popular Vietnamese TikTok creators and content producers based in Taiwan, helping promote the dynamic image of the Vietnamese student community. Interactive activities and prize giveaways further enhanced engagement throughout the event.

The number of Vietnamese students in Taiwan now exceeds 53,000 and continues to grow. Against this backdrop, VSATW Job Fair 2026 is expected to serve as a strategic bridge linking Vietnam’s multilingual young workforce with Taiwan’s business ecosystem and broader international labour markets.

Founded in 2009 under the sponsorship of the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, VSATW works with a network of more than 35 Vietnamese student associations at universities across Taiwan. Over the years, it has organised numerous large-scale programmes supporting academic development, skills training and career opportunities for Vietnamese students studying in the territory./.

VNA
#VSATW Job Fair 2026 #Vietnamese Students Association in Taiwan #Vietnamese talent #employment opportunities
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