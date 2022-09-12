Business Vietnam’s aquatic exports to Russia record strong rebound Vietnam’s seafood exports to Russia have sharply recovered after many months of interruptions due to the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, surging 36% in July and 98% in August, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Vietnam's garment exports to the UK increase Vietnam's garment exports to the UK increased in August as Vietnamese enterprises take advantage of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) to expand their presence in this market.

Business VinFast delivers first 100 VF 8s to customers in Vietnam Nearly a year after officially launching its high-end electric car duo, the VF 8 and VF 9 (formerly known as the VF e35 and VF e36), VinFast has officially handed over the first VF 8s to Vietnamese clients.

Business Fuel prices adjusted down on September 12 Fuel prices were slashed by over 1,000 VND per litre across the board on September 12.