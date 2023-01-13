StarLux Airlines of China's Taiwan began operating the first flight from Taipei to Hanoi on January 13 (Photo: NIA)

Hanoi (VNA) – StarLux Airlines of China's Taiwan began operating the first flight from Taipei to Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airports on January 13, marking the launch of a new route between the two cities.



The flight will be conducted on a daily basis and last for three hours.

The opening of the new route, which connects Hanoi with the largest urban area of Taiwan, is expected to promote cooperation in terms of tourism development as well as economic, cultural and educational exchanges between the two sides.



The carrier is the first international airline to open a regular route to Hanoi in 2023 and one of the five international airlines to open a route to Hanoi after two years of being affected of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, airlines such as Thai Smile Airways, Fly Gangwon, and Myanmar Airways have launched routes to Hanoi.

With the presence of Starlux Airlines, the Noi Bai International Airport now hosts 58 international and domestic airlines carrying passengers and cargo, linking Hanoi with 60 foreign and 17 domestic destinations./.