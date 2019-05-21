Takhado – Vietnamese martial arts with rake as a weapon

Vietnamese traditional martial arts feature many postures and sets of practice relating to farming activities. For example, rakes are used as a weapon in Takhado, a type of traditional martial arts.
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 11:39:12
