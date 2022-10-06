Talented chefs show off skills at Da Nang competition
The Da Nang Chef Talent Competition 2022 opened in the central coastal city of Da Nang on October 6, attracting 30 chefs of 15 teams from local popular hotels and resorts.
Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang Chef Talent Competition 2022 opened in the central coastal city of Da Nang on October 6, attracting 30 chefs of 15 teams from local popular hotels and resorts.
Co-organised by the municipal federation of labour, hotels, culinary and cultural associations, the Furama Resort Da Nang, and the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC), the contest highlighted the combination of local culinary delights with chicken meat imported from the US.
Nguyen Duc Quynh, vice chairman of the municipal tourism association and chairman of the hotels' association, said that the competition aimed to provide a healthy playground, and strengthen exchanges and connections between chefs, managers, and owners of tourism and hotel businesses in the city.
As a results, the quality of services, particularly food, serving tourists to Da Nang would be improved, he said.
Dang Thi Dong Phuong, chief representative of the USAPEEC liaison office, said as the number of holidaymakers to Da Nang will increase sharply from many countries around the world after the pandemic, it is necessary to serve a variety of cuisines.
The contest was also a chance for chefs to exchange experience, learn about trends in food use in the world, and improve food hygiene and safety procedures to better serve international tourists, she added./.