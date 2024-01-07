Tam Chuc, located in Ha Nam province, is a limestone mountainous area surrounded by the That Tinh Mountain Range, offering a pristine and captivating beauty.

Nestled against mountains and facing a lake, an aerial view of Tam Chuc resembles a picturesque landscape often referred to as “Hạ Long Bay on Land”.

Tam Chuc Pagoda attracts numerous international tourists for its serene ambiance and unique architectural marvels blending seamlessly with nature.

Visitors can immerse themselves in tranquil surroundings, marvel at harmonious Buddhist structures, and witness unparalleled wonders.

Standing atop more than 200 steps, Ngoc Pagoda is the highest point within the Tam Chuc complex.

Built entirely from thousands of red granite blocks, intricately carved and assembled by Hindu artisans from India, Ngoc Pagoda houses a precious jade Buddha statue weighing 1.5 tonnes.

From this vantage point, one can appreciate the breathtaking scenery of the mythical land of Tam Chuc.

The Tam Chuc National Tourist Area is continuing its development and enhancement, to become one of the world’s largest pagodas.

It serves as a cultural and spiritual heritage preservation project for future generations, encapsulating the profound values of belief and tradition./.

VNA