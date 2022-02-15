The main rituals held during the ceremony included a water procession from Tam Chuc Lake to Ngoc Pagoda to pay tribute to Buddha, Genies, and the Mother Goddess, prayers for a bumper harvest and favourable weather conditions, and incense offerings to pray for peace and happiness around the country.



The Tam Chuc Spring Festival is an important cultural and religious event providing visitors with a better understanding of festival activities while promoting efforts to preserve traditional cultural values in the locality.



Tam Chuc Pagoda sits on nearly 5,000 hectares, surrounded by lakes, mountains, forests, and valleys. Objects excavated at the site reveal that the pagoda is around 1,000 years old.



The complex was recognised by the Prime Minister as a national tourism site in 2013./.

