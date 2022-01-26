Tam Dao becomes national tourist site
Tam Dao area in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has been recognised as a National Tourist Site under a just-signed decision by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
A view of Tam Dao town (Source: baovinhphuc.com.vn)
The site covers 10,723 hectares, including 5,399 hectares of Tam Dao National Park, 4,561 hectares around Tam Dao mountain, 477.6 hectares of Tay Thien landscape complex, and 284 hectares of Tam Dao tourism area.
Tam Dao has been playing a key role in tourism development strategy of Vinh Phuc. In a project to develop Tam Dao tourism to 2025 with a vision to 2030 that has been approved by the provincial People’s Committee, the province aims to turn Tam Dao into an unique tourism township by diversifying its tourism products, increasing the accommodation facilities, completing transport infrastructure, and developing human resources for the field.
Located about 60km from Hanoi and 40km from Noi Bai International Airport, Tam Dao has been well-known as a special cultural and spiritual tourism site and resort area.
It is a wonderful destination with fresh, pure and cool air, and beautiful scenery. The weather is cool all year round with an average temperature of 20 to 22°C and it may change four seasons in a day. During the hottest days, the temperature reaches 27°C (80.6°F).
The recognition on January 25 of the site is expected to create a chance for Vinh Phuc to further promote its tourism and attract more investment in the area, thus turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector./.
