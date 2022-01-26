Tam Dao has been playing a key role in tourism development strategy of Vinh Phuc.



In a project to develop Tam Dao tourism to 2025, the province aims to turn Tam Dao into an unique tourism township by diversifying its tourism products, increasing the accommodation facilities, completing transport infrastructure, and developing human resources for the field.



Located about 60km from Hanoi and 40km from Noi Bai International Airport, Tam Dao has been well-known as a special cultural and spiritual tourism site and resort area.



It is a wonderful destination with fresh, pure and cool air, and beautiful scenery. The weather is cool all year round with an average temperature of 20 to 22°C and it may change four seasons in a day.



The recognition on January 25 of the site is expected to create a chance for Vinh Phuc to further promote its tourism and attract more investment in the area, thus turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector./.

VNA