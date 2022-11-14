To get the award, Tam Dao overcame many town destinations in the US, Japan, the Czech Republic, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Nepal, and New Zealand.

The Tam Dao national tourism site is located on Tam Dao mountain range, at an altitude of 54 to 1,100 metres above sea level. It boasts majestic mountainous scenery that covers a vast area of the northern delta.

Thanks to its cool climate, the town has long been one of the most attractive destinations in northern Vietnam among both domestic and foreign visitors, especially for a summer vacation.

Vietnam won five other categories at the World Travel Awards. At the national level, it was honoured as the world’s leading heritage destination in 2022.

The capital Hanoi was named world’s leading city break destination. Phu Quoc Island was named among the world’s leading nature island destinations, while Moc Chau in Son La province was recognized as the world’s leading regional nature destination./.

VNA