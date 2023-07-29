Hotline: (024) 39411349
Tam Dao - Small town in the clouds

Nestled at an altitude of over 900 metres above sea level, Tam Dao town in the northern province of Vinh Phuc boasts a cool and pleasant climate throughout the year. The town is dotted with buildings that reflect French architecture and also offers unique cuisine that is popular among local people and tourists alike.
  • A panoramic view of Tam Dao, a popular tourist destination that attracts visitors from all over the world and boasts a range of offerings, such as resorts, eco-tourism, adventure, research, and spiritual and cultural exploration. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The road to Tam Dao twists and turns like a silk ribbon crossing the mountainside. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Houses built in the French architectural style combine with newer housing to create a vivid and colourful scene. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Uniquely-designed restaurants and cafés in Tam Dao. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Truc Lam Tay Thien is one of the three largest Zen monasteries in Vietnam, built next to the ancient Tay Thien relic site. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tourists in Tam Dao can experience four seasons in one day. In the morning, there may be a gentle spring breeze, followed by a hot summer’s afternoon. The evening brings a romantic autumn atmosphere, while overnight there may be a wintery chill. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Known as “Da Lat in the North”, Tam Dao holds major advantages with its cool and pleasant weather year-round. Each season in Tam Dao brings unique experiences and sensations to visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The Stone Church of Tam Dao is a popular tourist attraction that draws increasing numbers of visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

