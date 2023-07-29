Tam Dao - Small town in the clouds
A panoramic view of Tam Dao, a popular tourist destination that attracts visitors from all over the world and boasts a range of offerings, such as resorts, eco-tourism, adventure, research, and spiritual and cultural exploration. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The road to Tam Dao twists and turns like a silk ribbon crossing the mountainside. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Houses built in the French architectural style combine with newer housing to create a vivid and colourful scene. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Uniquely-designed restaurants and cafés in Tam Dao. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Truc Lam Tay Thien is one of the three largest Zen monasteries in Vietnam, built next to the ancient Tay Thien relic site. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists in Tam Dao can experience four seasons in one day. In the morning, there may be a gentle spring breeze, followed by a hot summer’s afternoon. The evening brings a romantic autumn atmosphere, while overnight there may be a wintery chill. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Known as “Da Lat in the North”, Tam Dao holds major advantages with its cool and pleasant weather year-round. Each season in Tam Dao brings unique experiences and sensations to visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Stone Church of Tam Dao is a popular tourist attraction that draws increasing numbers of visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)