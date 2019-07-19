Tam Giang lagoon at dawn

Tam Giang lagoon in Thua Thien – Hue province boasts a rich and diverse ecosystem. Its vast fishing ground is also a source of livelihood for local fishermen.
Friday, July 19, 2019
