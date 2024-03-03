Nestled within Tam Thanh Cave, Tam Thanh Pagoda is among the most ancient and sacred temples in Lang Son province.

The name Tam Thanh originates from the past, when the pagoda was a place for worshipping Taoist deities. Concretely, Tam Thanh refers to the three highest realms in Taoism: Ngoc Thanh, Thuong Thanh, and Thai Thanh.

To enter the pagoda, visitors must climb over 30 stone steps, then proceed into the cave. When climbing up, they are sure to be dazzled by the surrounding scenery, with trees and boulders dating back thousands of years.

Beyond the cave entrance is the main hall, exhibiting various statues, including a set of Buddha of Three Ages, symbolising the past, present, and future. The pagoda is also home to a statue of Amitabha Buddha carved into rock and bearing a 17th-century style.

Visiting Tam Thanh Pagoda is embracing the religious beliefs of Buddhism, Taoism, and the worshipping of the Mother Goddess to seek peace from within.

Despite the ups and downs of history and time, Tam Thanh Pagoda has retained its original appearance. With beauty and spiritual significance, it has been listed by local people as among the “Eight Most Beautiful Sites in Lang Son”. It has also been recognised as a National Historical and Cultural Relic Site./.

VNA