Hon Xuong island offers same beauty as Maldives The Hon Xuong Island in the southern province of Kien Giang offers the same beauty as the Maldives without the 5-star expense, according to the Evening Standard, a UK based newspaper.

Ako Dhong: village in the city Only two kilometres north of Buon Ma Thuot city, Ako Dhong holds the hidden beauty of a traditional village of the E De ethnic group.

Plum blossoms cover Moc Chau valleys Visitors to Moc Chau Highland in Son La Province are attracted by the beauty of the white plum blossoms in the wild.