Huynh The Hung is a zookeeper at the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens and has tamed its only white tiger couple for nearly 3 years.

Starting at 6.30 every morning, he checks on their health and cleans their lair.

White tigers are rare, and are alert and active and loved by visitors. It took two years for Hung to become used to them and tame them.

Every single day is a new challenge, requiring patience, perseverance, and meticulousness, from preparing meals to caring and understanding about the tigers’ behaviour and habits. And there are always risks and dangers.

Taking care of and raising wild animals, especially the “King of the jungle”, is no easy task. Tiger tamers like Hung become friends of wild animals, and contribute to the protection and conservation of rare and endangered species./.

