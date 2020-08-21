Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Tan Chuan-Jin (Photo: Internet)



Singapore (VNA) - Tan Chuan-Jin will be nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament of Singapore when the House meets on August 24.

Tan is the current Speaker of the Parliament. He was elected to the post by Members of Parliament (MPs) on Sep 11, 2017, after then Speaker of the Parliament Halimah Jacob was elected President of Singapore.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah will be designated Leader of the House, and Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad as Deputy Leader.

These plans were announced on August 20 by the PMO, which also released the text of a letter Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to the Clerk of Parliament on these posts ahead of the opening of the 14th Parliament./.