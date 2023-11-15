A mountainous commune in Minh Hoa district, Tan Hoa is blessed with breathtaking natural landscapes and special cultural identities. It used to be frequently hit by floods due to its location. Over recent years, local residents have engaged in tourism activities to help sustainably reduce poverty rates. With support from local businesses, Tan Hoa has become a weather-adaptive tourism village offering unique and typical tourism products such as fishing, kayaking, cave exploration, and others.

Located in a residential area, the homestay is surrounded by majestic limestone mountains and vast grassy valleys. The people of Tan Hoa have decided that, along with maintaining its cultural identity as a Vietnamese village, it is necessary to be professional in conducting tourism, from service attitudes to improving facilities for guests.

The newly-bestowed title is an opportunity for Tan Hoa to gradually become a highlight of Quang Binh’s tourism in particular and Vietnam’s in general. Importantly, the local government and people have determined that in the process of developing tourism, along with maintaining the cultural identity of Vietnamese villages it is necessary to preserve green living spaces.

Quang Binh province will gradually build Tan Hoa into a model weather-adapted tourism destination. This will also represent an effective model in linking businesses and the community, gradually diversifying services and experiences in Tan Hoa and meeting the diverse needs of tourists from Vietnam and abroad./.

