Society Dong Cuu - the only royal robe embroidering village in Hanoi Dong Cuu village in Dung Tien commune of Hanoi’s outlying district of Thuong Tin has long been famous for its traditional embroidery, especially the making of royal robes for kings of feudal dynasties in Vietnam, and the craft has still been upheld nowadays.

Society Vietnamese community in Thailand pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh Vietnamese people in Udon Thani province of Thailand offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh on February 1 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Society Vietnamese people in Brunei celebrate Lunar New Year Vietnamese people in Brunei have marked the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest and most important traditional festival of their homeland, with a ceremony recently held by the Vietnamese Embassy.

Society Trang An eco-tourism site officially reopens The Trang An eco-tourism site, part of the Trang An Landscape Complex in northern Ninh Binh province, attracted a large number of visitors when officially reopening on February 2 after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.