Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City still rose by 12 percent year-on-year to 6.1 billion USD in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the State Bank of Vietnam's Branch in HCM City.

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on February 4, down 1 VND from the previous day.

The index of industrial production in January is estimated to enjoy a year-on-year rise of 22.2 percent, according to the General Statistics Office.

The real estate inventories of listed companies increased significantly in the fourth quarter of 2020 over a year ago because many projects were stagnant due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legal bottlenecks and limited financial capacity of the developers.