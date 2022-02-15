Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A runway of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City will be closed from 2pm on February 21 to 2pm on March 15 for maintenance and upgrade, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).



The airport will connect some under-construction taxiways in parallel with the runway under a plan previously approved by CAAV.



The authority has reduced the number of flights to 30 per hour from February 21 to April 30 due to the closure of the runway. Airlines are requested to utilise flight slots to ensure their effectiveness and push up the operation of night flights.



The CAAV directed the Southern Airport Authority and Tan Son Nhat International Airport to work with HCM City’s Department of Transport to arrange public means of transport to meet the needs of passengers, contributing to easing congestion at the airport.



Tan Son Nhat International Airport is expected to serve 735 flights with over 78,000 passengers on February 15. Of these, some 22,400 will leave while 55,600 others will arrive at the airport./.