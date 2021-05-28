Tan Son Nhat airport stops receiving passengers from abroad
Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City has stopped receiving passengers entering the country, starting May 27, amid rising coronavirus infections in the southern largest city.
The suspension, proposed by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the municipal People's Committee, would last until June 4, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
The CAAV has sent an urgent dispatch to airlines, the Southern Airport Authority, HCM City People’s Committee, the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security on the suspension.
HCM City on May 27 recorded 36 new COVID-19 infections. All are related to a new outbreak found in the Revival Ekklesia Mission - a Christian church in Go Vap district.
On the day, municipal authorities also ordered the temporary closure of hair salons and suspension of all religious events and ceremonies.
Religious establishments were requested to not gather more than 10 people, meanwhile, street food stalls were permitted to only sell takeaway./.