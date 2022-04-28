Society Former Deputy Health Minister to be tried on May 12 for role in fake medicine case A first-instance trial will start on May 12 on former Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong and 13 other defendants involved in the case relating to the trading of counterfeit medicines labelled as Health 2000 Canada; the lack of responsibilities causing serious consequences; and the abuse of positions and power while on duty, which took place in HCM City, some other localities and at the DAV, according to the Hanoi People’s Court.

Society Press network helps boost economic empowerment among ethnic women The Institute for Research on Development Communication (RED), a member of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), on April 28 introduced a press network set up under a Canadian-funded project for the economic empowerment of ethnic women in Vietnam.

Society HCM City opens Thu Thiem 2 bridge Thu Thiem 2 bridge linking Thu Duc city and District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City opened to traffic on April 28.