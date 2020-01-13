Tan Son Nhat airport to serve over 3.7 million passengers during Tet
Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City plans to serve more than 3.7 million passengers during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City plans to serve more than 3.7 million passengers during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
According to the airport’s representative, about 965 flights will come in and out the airport on the peak day before Tet, which falls on January 22 or the 28th of the last lunar month.
Meanwhile about 954 flights will take off from and land in the airport on the peak day after Tet, which falls on January 30 or the sixth day of the lunar new year, up 56 flights compared to the same period last year.
To meet the increasing demand of travel during Tet holidays, infrastructure facilities have been invested synchronously.
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines installed 10 more check-in kiosks at the domestic terminal to better serve and reduce congestion at the check-in counters.
Scanning and security areas have been also added, while 14 more aircraft parking lots have been put into operation./.