Tastin’ France to make comeback in Vietnam
Tastin’ France, a showcase to celebrate French wines and spirits, will be re-launched in Vietnam this month after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests attend Tastin' France in Vietnam in 2017. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
The event, back for the 12th edition, will be held by the Business France Vietnam at the Melia Hotel in Hanoi on October 13 and at the Sofitel Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City on October 14, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
This showcase will give an opportunity to professionals in Vietnam’s alcoholic beverages sector to sample wines and spirits from the most renowned French wine regions and potentially establish partnerships and business relationships with 30 French companies. These 30 companies represent the regions of Champagne, Burgundy, Loire Valley, Rhone Valley, Languedoc, Provence and Bordeaux.
The Business France Vietnam is committed to the promotion of French products in Vietnam. This mission is further strengthened by the implementation of the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Union in 2020 and the increasing consumption trend of imported alcoholic beverages among the middle and affluent classes in Vietnam.
With an average growth of 10% per year since 2010, the wines and spirits market in Vietnam is currently one of the most dynamic in Asia. France remains the leader in the Vietnamese market in terms of value thanks to its well-established reputation of quality and the prestige of its productions. Its wine and spirits exports to Vietnam grew by 27.8% in 2021.
Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship programme./.