Tata Motors recently launched the new Ultra BUV range of trucks in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Indian automobile giant Tata Motors has launched its Tata Ultra 814 range of ultra business utility vehicles in Ho Chi Minh City.



The company said it is targeted at meeting the changing customer needs in the light commercial vehicle segment, and claimed it offers "SUV-like comfort with truck-like performance and the profitability of a light commercial vehicle."



Girish Wagh, president of the company's commercial vehicles division, said: “Tata Motors is committed to shaping the industry here in Vietnam, with the latest global technologies, giving Vietnamese customers competitive business advantages with the trusted credentials of the Tata Motors brand.”



Tata said the range comes with heavy-duty aggregates and multiple load-body configurations, and could handle payloads ranging from 4-11 tonnes.



It claimed it offers the lowest overall cost of ownership. The trucks come with a three-year or 200,000km warranty.



They will soon be marketed with the price starting at around 500 million VND (22,000 USD).



Tata Motors manufactures cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks, and defence vehicles. It has operations in the UK, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through 109 subsidiary and associate companies including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in the Republic of Korea.-VNA