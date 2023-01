Business Foreign investors remain optimistic about Vietnamese stock market From being net sellers in the first nine months of 2022, foreign investors have become the driving force supporting the Vietnamese stock market in the last few months, and the inflows are expected to continue this year.

Business Retail sales of goods, services up 20% in January Vietnam’s total retail sales of goods and services in January was estimated at 544.8 trillion VND (23.22 billion USD), up 5.2% from the previous month and 20% as compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business PM launches lunar new year operations of Tan Cang-Cat Lai port Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 29 attended a ceremony to give the order to handle the first cargo in the Year of the Cat at Tan Cang-Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,611 VND/USD on January 30, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 27).