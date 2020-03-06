Tax, land lease payment term extended for epidemic-hit firms
The term for tax and land lease payment worth about 30 trillion VND (1.3 billion USD) has been extended in a support package for enterprises and business households hit by COVID-19 outbreak, the Finance Ministry said on March 6.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The ministry added that it will work closely with relevant ministries and agencies to ask the government to promptly issue a decree on the extension of payment term of added value tax, individual income tax, and land lease tax for affected sectors such as tourism, transportation, hospitality, garment and footwear.
It also coordinated with units concerned to review the Government’s proposal to reduce input fees for production and trade.
On February 28, the ministry issued Notice No.2155/BTC-CST requiring ministries and ministry-level agencies to review fees associated with services under their management, and suggesting them reduce fees to support those affected by the outbreak.
During the Government’s meeting for February, the Prime Minister also agreed with the Finance Ministry’s proposal on support package for enterprises and business households./.
