Business Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Seafood exports increase after EVFTA comes into effect The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has said that seafood exports to Europe have seen many positive signs since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into effect at the beginning of this month.

Business Rice exporters urged to promote brand through safe production The golden time for Vietnam to promote its rice brand will come once the country is able to promptly expand production of ST25 rice in line with a safe process, according to rice exporters.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on August 19, down 5 VND from the previous day.