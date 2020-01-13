Business Number of delayed, cancelled flights increases in 2019 Nearly 45,000 flights were delayed or cancelled in 2019 by Vietnam Airlines, VietjetAir, Jetstar Pacific, Vasco and Bamboo Airways, a year-on-year rise of 0.25 percent.

Business Airlines to add flights during traditional New Year holiday The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has required domestic airlines to increase flights during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in order to meet the increasing travel demand.

Business Auto sales in 2019 picks up 12 percent Members of the Vietnam Auto Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reported a year-on-year sales surge of 12 percent in 2019, riding on hefty festive discounts and promotional programmes.

ASEAN ASEAN committee discusses trade facilitation in Hanoi The 16th Meeting of the ASEAN Trade Facilitation Joint Consultative Committee (ATF-JCC) was recently held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi.