Business Banking sector looks to promote non-cash payment Promoting non-cash payment, digital banking, and green banking is the direction of the banking sector in the 2020-2025 tenure, State Bank Governor Le Minh Hung told a meeting in Hanoi on August 17.

Business Real estate bond issuances hit 2 billion USD in H1 Enterprises in the real estate sector issued some 45.59 trillion VND (around 2 billion USD) worth of bonds in the first half of this year, equal to 80 percent of the figure in 2019 as a whole.

Business Steel consumption down 9.6 pct. in first seven months Consumption of steel in the first seven months of 2020 fell 9.6 percent year-on-year to 12.37 million tonnes, according to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA).

Business Textile, footwear companies feel confident Armed with experience from coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, many textile and footwear enterprises are quietly confident they can alter their plans as required and find new markets to cope with the second.