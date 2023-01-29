The Long Tong (going to the field) Festival opened in Chiem Hoa district of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on January 29 (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) – The Long Tong (going to the field) Festival opened in Chiem Hoa district of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on January 29 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Celebrated annually by Tay ethnic minority people in the province on the eighth day of the new lunar year, it is a religious ritual dedicated to the god of agriculture to win his blessing for verdant crops and prosperity for villagers throughout the year.

It consists of an offering ritual, a ploughing ceremony and folk games.



Long Tong is the most typical festival of the Tay, an ethnic minority group living in the northern mountain region with a population of over 1.6 million.



The festival was named national intangible cultural heritage in 2013./.