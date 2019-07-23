An overview of the event (Photo: VNA)

– A ceremony was held in the southern province of Tay Ninh on July 23 to pay tribute to heroic martyrs and re-bury remains of fallen soldiers found in the province and repatriated from Cambodia.The event, part of activities to mark the 72nd Day of War Invalids and Martyrs (July 27), drew the participation of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and a number of NA officials, among others.Participants offered flowers and incenses to the martyrs who laid down their life for the national liberation and international missions.At the ceremony, 245 sets of remains, including six gathered in Tay Ninh and 239 repatriated from Cambodia during the 2018-2019 dry season, were laid to rest in the National Martyrs’ Cemetery Hill 82.Speaking at the event, Nguyen Thanh Ngoc, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh noted that millions of soldiers sacrificed their lives to safeguard the national border and accomplish international missions.Their sacrifice will be forever remembered, he said, expressing his great gratitude to families of the martyrs.Earlier the same day, NA Chairwoman Ngan and the NA delegation visited the special national historical-cultural relic site of Central Office for South Vietnam in Tan Lap commune, Tan Bien district.The NA leader also visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Thua in Tan Bien town and Hero of the people’s armed forces Phan Van Dien in Tay Ninh city.-VNA