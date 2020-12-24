Society Prime Minister sets improving workers’ lives as important, urgent task Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that improving workers’ lives and working conditions is an important and urgent task of the Party, State, entire political system and society, in which trade unions play a major role.

Society Ca Mau workshop reviews communications on risks from UXO The Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) together with the People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau held a workshop on December 24 to review communications on the risks of accidents caused by unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Society Tien Giang shifts to high-value crops to adapt to climate change The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to turn 7,700ha of unproductive rice fields into high-value crops to adapt to climate change and natural disasters in the 2020-2025 period.

Society Online scams become more common Online scams have become more and more common in recent years, causing a great deal of anxiety in society.