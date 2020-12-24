Tay Ninh: First-instance trial involving illegal cross-border sending of citizens opens
The People's Court of the southern province of Tay Ninh on December 24 started the first-instance trial on a ring illegally sending people to the other side of the border despite a ban on leaving and entering the country via trails to prevent COVID-19 outbreak.
First-instance trial involving illegal cross-border sending of citizens opens in Tay Ninh
Tran Van Hau, Ho Van Thanh, Truong Ngoc Danh, Le Van Qui, and Cao Van Phung, residing in Ben Thuy district of Tay Ninh province, and Phan Thi Diem from Ho Chi Minh City’s Cu Chi district, were sentenced to imprisonment from two years and a half to six years for illegally taking Chinese people to Cambodia.
According to the investigations, under the brokerage of Kieu, Hau, Thieu, Danh, and Qui had twice organized the illegal sending of nine Chinese from Vietnam to Cambodia in June 2020.
Hau got 6 million VND from the act, Danh 20 million VND, and Thieu and Qui, each 7 million VND. Meanwhile, Phung committed the crime once, earning 1 million VND./.