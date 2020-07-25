Tay Ninh holds memorial services for 149 volunteer martyrs
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Tay Ninh (VNA) – The southern province of Tay Ninh on July 25 held memorial and burial services for the remains of 149 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who fell down in Cambodia during the wartime, as part of the activities marking Vietnam’s Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
The remains were searched for and repatriated by Team K70 under Military Zone 7 and Team K71 under under the Tay Ninh Military High Command in the 2019 – 2020 dry season.
They were laid to rest at the Hill 82 martyr’s cemetery in Tan Bien district.
At the event, Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Ngoc said local authorities always prioritise the search and repatriation of the martyrs who had scarified their lives for national independence and international missions.
The province, in collaboration with Cambodian localities and competent forces, has so far repatriated remains of thousands of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, he added.
The official took the occasion to express his appreciation toward the help of the Cambodian side toward teams K70 and K71, which he said reflects the friendship and solidarity between the two nations./.