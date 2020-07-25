Society Over 240 citizens brought home from Singapore Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore and the Vietjet Air on July 25 coordinated with competent Singaporean agencies to bring home over 240 Vietnamese citizens from the country.

Society National steering committee demands stronger actions against COVID-19 The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 25 sent a document to ministries and sectors, along with the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, requesting the fight against the coronavirus disease be enhanced.

Society 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Canada on a repatriation flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on July 24-25.

Society Vietnam welcomes Japan’s travel restriction easing Vietnam welcomes Japan’s easing of its travel restrictions for Vietnamese citizens, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 24.